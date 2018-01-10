Clifton, NJ – The 2017 Year-End Sax Focus Newsletter is currently available on the company’s website . In the year-end issue of the publication, Sax’s expert team members provide guidance and necessary information regarding hot topics in the construction, healthcare, manufacturing & distribution, tax, not-for-profit, real estate and wealth management industries.

Titled Direction That Moves You Forward, this year-end issue features a total of seven insightful articles from eight Sax experts. In the first article, Ermal Luzaj (CPA, MBA), advises construction contractors on how to maximize their bonding capacity/potential. In the second article, Susan E. Reed (CPA, CFP) explains the requirements and implications of the new revenue recognition rules to non-public companies in the healthcare industry as prescribed by the FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board). Sax’s manufacturing & distribution practice expert Albert Traverso (CPA), educates production companies on how to analyze and monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) using a dynamic divide and conquer approach in the third article.

The 2017 Sax Focus Newsletter also contains an insightful article titled “Sustainability is King” for nonprofits. Authored by the head of the not-for-profit practice at Sax, Todd W. Polyniak (CPA), the article discusses “the three key components for the internal and external strength of a not-for-profit are: the vision and mission; an effective model for operations; and, evolution of the organization.” Other enlightening reads include “Tax Tips for Structuring a New Commercial Lease” by Michael Benguigui (CPA); A comprehensive review of the new partnership audit regime under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 (BBA) by George Livanos (CPA, MST); and, an advisory post focusing on retirement savings by Marie DeCaprio (CFA, CFP) and Jeremy Rhen of Sax LLP’s wealth management arm, Sax Wealth Advisors. The company can be followed at http://www.whereorg.com/Sax-LLP-42807550

For the last 60+ years, Sax LLP has been offering the right business solutions to high-net-worth families and individuals, closely held companies, family-owned businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. The firm is led by 30 expert partners who are backed by a staff of 180+ passionate, forward-thinking employees. Sax is a member of the RSM US Alliance (formerly McGladrey Alliance), a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms across the country, and it has been featured in regional and national accounting publications like NJBIZ, Accounting Today, and Crain’s New York Business. The accounting company has four offices: in Clifton, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Pennington, NJ and New York City. Reviews of the company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sax+LLP/@40.871714,-74.1904212,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x20a1f6dd214631d6!8m2!3d40.871714!4d-74.1882325?hl=en

