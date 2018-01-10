“The Report Global Graphite Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Graphite
Graphite is used in numerous applications such as refractories, lubricants and crucibles, foundry facing, batteries, and electronic equipment. Alpha (hexagonal) and beta (rhombohedral) are the known two forms of graphite. The alpha form of graphite can be converted into the beta form through mechanical treatment, whereas the beta form can be reversed to the alpha form by heating at a temperature of above 2,372F.
Technavios analysts forecast the global graphite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476120
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global graphite market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of graphite.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Graphite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
Dongguan Kaijin New Energy Technology
Graphite India
MASONGRAPHITE
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476120/global-graphite-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Imerys
MERSEN
Toyo Tanso
Tokai Carbon
Market driver
Rising use of graphite for aerospace applications and for manufacturing structural composite parts used in aircraft
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Recent slowdown in steel industry in APAC
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increasing application of graphite in the automotive sector
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476120/global-graphite-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Five forces analysis
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Refractories Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Lubricants and crucibles Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Foundry facing Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Batteries Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments