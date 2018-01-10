“The Report Global Graphite Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Graphite

Graphite is used in numerous applications such as refractories, lubricants and crucibles, foundry facing, batteries, and electronic equipment. Alpha (hexagonal) and beta (rhombohedral) are the known two forms of graphite. The alpha form of graphite can be converted into the beta form through mechanical treatment, whereas the beta form can be reversed to the alpha form by heating at a temperature of above 2,372F.

Technavios analysts forecast the global graphite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global graphite market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of graphite.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Graphite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Dongguan Kaijin New Energy Technology

Graphite India

MASONGRAPHITE

Other prominent vendors

Imerys

MERSEN

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Market driver

Rising use of graphite for aerospace applications and for manufacturing structural composite parts used in aircraft

Market challenge

Recent slowdown in steel industry in APAC

Market trend

Increasing application of graphite in the automotive sector

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Five forces analysis

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Refractories Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Lubricants and crucibles Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Foundry facing Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Batteries Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

