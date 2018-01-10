Power plants need a variety of chemicals to retain the process of energy generation. The most subtle application areas are boiling and cooling water treatment. A failure in these two systems has a direct effect on plant working. For continuous energy generation process, certain chemicals are needed to make the systems work efficiently.

The global power plant chemicals market can be segmented based on chemical type, form, product type, area of application, and region. In terms of chemical type, the power plant chemicals market can be bifurcated into basic chemicals and specialty chemicals. The basic chemicals segment can be sub-segmented into caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, ferric chloride, and others. Basic chemicals are often handled in bulk quantities and need to be transported directly to the dosing point or dilution point. The specialty chemicals segment can be sub-segmented into phosphates, disinfectants, polyacrylates, flocculants, and others. Specialty chemicals may be dosed directly by a dosing pump into the respective area of application. The basic chemicals segment held major share of the power plant chemicals market in 2016 owing to the easy availability and cost effectiveness of these chemicals.

In terms of form, the power plant chemicals market can be divided into powder, liquid, and granular. The powder form of chemicals is convenient for transportation and storage, and has longer shelf life. Liquid form of chemicals can be easily blended during their usage for water treatment. The powder segment is anticipated to hold significant share of the power plant chemicals market during the forecast period. In terms of product type, the power plant chemicals market can be segregated into decarburization, cleaning agent, flocculating agent, softener, heavy metal precipitation, biocide, anti-sealant, and others. In terms of area of application, the power plant chemicals market can be split into waste water treatment, cooling water treatment, boiler water treatment, heavy metal precipitation, and others. The waste water treatment segment accounts for key share of the market owing to the consumption of large quantities of chemicals for treating processed water emerging from different equipment of power plants.

In terms of region, the power plant chemicals market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the major consumer of power plant chemicals market, followed by Europe. Increase in demand for electricity is boosting the demand for power plant chemicals in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high of power plants in the region. China and the U.S. are the leading countries with highest power generation capabilities. Demand for power plant chemicals is high in these countries.

