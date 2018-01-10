According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace radome market looks good with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The global aerospace radome market is expected to reach an estimated $441.3 million by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by value from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increase in aircraft delivery and introduction of new aircraft programs.

In this market, major segments include commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecast that the military aircraft radome segment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

Within the aerospace radome market, nose radome is expected to remain the largest market by product type over the forecast period as all the type of aircraft has a nose radome.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to high demand of newer aircraft and replacement of ageing fleet. Aircraft radome demand is directly proportional to aircraft delivery.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of increase in aircraft deliveries. Rapid expansion of domestic airlines leads to increase in demand for more aircraft.

For business expansion, this Lucintel report suggests innovation and new product development to manufacture radomes that support K, Ka and Ku tri bands for better inflight entertainment and communication. The report further suggests development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and development of cost effective solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include improvements and innovations in existing products for increased efficiency, and collaboration between radome buyers and radome manufacturers to increase cost effectiveness such as usage of quartz fibre. Airbus, General dynamics, Saint Gobain, Meggitt, Nordam, and Orbital ATK are among the major suppliers of aerospace radome.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace radome market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Radome Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy because it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace radome market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region, as follows:

By Aircraft Type (Volume (in units) and Value ($ million) from 2010 to 2021):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

By Product Type (Volume (in units) and Value ($ million) from 2010 to 2021):

• Nose Radome

• Other Radome

By Material Type (Value ($ million) for 2015):

• Quartz

• Glass Fibre

• Resin

• Other

By Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

