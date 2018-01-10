N.Y. Cake is pleased to announce the company has introduced new 3D chocolate shoe and designer purse/handbag molds. The cake and baking supplies company offers an extensive line of everything both amateur and professional bakers need to create beautiful, creative and tasty treats.

The new molds are sturdy and made of polycarbonate, which allows cake makers to create stylish edible shoes and handbag cakes. They can also be used to adorn cakes, and the tiny shoe mold can be used on cupcakes. The molds come in several forms that are perfect for a wide variety of occasions to make any memorable moment even more special. The Stiletto Platform shoe mold is perfect to give cakes a sexy twist. The Platform High Heel shoe platform is the perfect mold for fashionistas. Designer handbag molds are available in a quilted design, clutch and more in various sizes.

N.Y. Cake provides cake pans and equipment, food coloring and powders, boxes, boards and more. They strive to provide quality products for professional and home use. They want to make it easy for everyone to make delicious, beautiful desserts.

For more information about the company and their services, visit the website at N.Y. Cake or call 1-800-942-2539.

About N.Y. Cake: N.Y. Cake is a baking supply company that offers an extensive inventory of supplies and equipment that can be used during every stage of the baking process. Additionally, the company focuses on education to keep bakers of all skill levels informed to help them produce the best treats possible. Customers can choose N.Y. Cake for pans, cookie sheets, piping bags, flavorings, food coloring, powdered colors, specialty molds and much more to make cakes, cupcakes, cookies, chocolates and more. The company strives to offer affordable prices and great shipping rates to ship products all over the world.

Company : N.Y. Cake

Address : 170 Ludlow St, Yonkers, NY 10705

Phone No : (800) 942-2539

Email ID: nycakewholesale@gmail.com

http://www.nycake.com/