About Gaming Chair

Gaming chairs come with lumbar support and a head cushion to provide gamers comfort while gaming. The comfort offered by gaming chairs elevates the gaming experience for players. Gaming chairs are a necessity for professional and hardcore gamers. The gaming market has progressed from board games to high-end video games. It has led to the development and commercialization of gaming and the increased popularity of electronic devices, such as PCs and gaming-specific consoles. Consumers are looking for interactive entertainment options. Gaming is one of the premium forms of entertainment. Games have various genres across a wide variety of platforms. With the increase in popularity of e-sports in the gaming market and rise in the number of gamers aspiring to be professional gamers, gaming chairs are becoming more of a need than a luxury. Gamers are investing heavily in gaming peripherals, such as mouses, keyboards, and headphones. Investing in a gaming chair is considered a more expensive proposition. Consumers should invest in gaming chairs depending on the amount of time they spend on gaming. A gaming chair is a requirement for a gamer that spends more than six hours a day gaming.

Technavios analysts forecast the global gaming chair market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming chair market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming chairs. It also presents the vendor landscape of the top four vendors in the market and lists the other prominent vendors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Gaming Chair Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Arozzi

DXRacer

ThunderX3

Vertagear

Other prominent vendors

Ace Bayou

Corsair

N.Seat

Playseat

Repose

Subsonic

SecretLab

StemPilot

Market driver

Increase in demand for sophisticated gaming techniques

Market challenge

High prices and maintenance costs

Market trend

Introduction of VR and motion gaming

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast by revenue

Market size and forecast by shipment

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Global gaming chair market by type

Global racing chair market

Global memory foam chair market

Global gaming chair market by others

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICING

Global gaming chair market by pricing

Global gaming chair market by low range

Global gaming chair market by mid-range

Global gaming chair market by high range

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast

EMEA Market size and forecast

