About Gaming Chair
Gaming chairs come with lumbar support and a head cushion to provide gamers comfort while gaming. The comfort offered by gaming chairs elevates the gaming experience for players. Gaming chairs are a necessity for professional and hardcore gamers. The gaming market has progressed from board games to high-end video games. It has led to the development and commercialization of gaming and the increased popularity of electronic devices, such as PCs and gaming-specific consoles. Consumers are looking for interactive entertainment options. Gaming is one of the premium forms of entertainment. Games have various genres across a wide variety of platforms. With the increase in popularity of e-sports in the gaming market and rise in the number of gamers aspiring to be professional gamers, gaming chairs are becoming more of a need than a luxury. Gamers are investing heavily in gaming peripherals, such as mouses, keyboards, and headphones. Investing in a gaming chair is considered a more expensive proposition. Consumers should invest in gaming chairs depending on the amount of time they spend on gaming. A gaming chair is a requirement for a gamer that spends more than six hours a day gaming.
Technavios analysts forecast the global gaming chair market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gaming chair market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gaming chairs. It also presents the vendor landscape of the top four vendors in the market and lists the other prominent vendors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Gaming Chair Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arozzi
DXRacer
ThunderX3
Vertagear
Other prominent vendors
Ace Bayou
Corsair
N.Seat
Playseat
Repose
Subsonic
SecretLab
StemPilot
Market driver
Increase in demand for sophisticated gaming techniques
Market challenge
High prices and maintenance costs
Market trend
Introduction of VR and motion gaming
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast by revenue
Market size and forecast by shipment
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Global gaming chair market by type
Global racing chair market
Global memory foam chair market
Global gaming chair market by others
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICING
Global gaming chair market by pricing
Global gaming chair market by low range
Global gaming chair market by mid-range
Global gaming chair market by high range
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast
EMEA Market size and forecast
