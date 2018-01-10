Amidst the chilly cold weather and the dense fog outside; be amazed to find a palpable wave of Lohri Celebration at The Grand Venice Mall.

Dance your heart out, eat like never before and make merry to the fullest because, it is the Lohri time. Celebrate this Lohri in full fervor and in pure Punjabi style; enjoy the rhythm and zest of the dhol, bhangra and gidha that will make the celebrations of Lohri memorable.

So, get into action and put on your swag and come and be a part of the festivities at The Grand Venice Mall with all those you love!

Please find below the details of the same.

Special Attractions- Live Bhangra & Gidda by Balle Balle Troupe, Live Punjabi Dhol, and Emcee link fun & gaming activities

Venue – Terrazzo – The Food Court

Date – 13th Jan 2018

Timings – 2 to 5pm

Entry- Free