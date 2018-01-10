“The increasing demand of health beverages is expected to boost the health beverage industry with a CAGR of 20% during 2016-2022, says RNCOS”

The health beverage industry is emerging on the back of shift in consumer preference due to changing lifestyle. The fortification of health beverage, ranging from ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals and amino acids to additional raw fruits and vegetables, is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the period of 2016 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The functional beverages market offers new product opportunities to those players that understand consumers’ preferences and can develop and market functional beverages that meet consumers’ expectations.”

According to RNCOS, the functional drinks are non-alcoholic drinks that hydrates the body and provide overall nutritional well-being. The Indian market is evolving with the growing health awareness. The new generation is ready to pay a premium price for functional advantage from such health beverage products.

Rising knowledge about wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages has increased the number of consumers accepting such beverages. The increasing health consciousness amongst Indian populace is acting as a strongest pull toward the health beverages industry.

Health beverages are products with ingredients that are added for specific health benefits that are beyond basic nutrition. While Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aware of health and nutrition, rising incomes mean that they can also splurge on the products with attributes that they value. The attributes that Indian consumers seek are immune or energy boosting, nutrients and vitamin lost during workout etc.

With more than a decade of experience in insurance industry, RNCOS can act as a potential growth partner in all your business endeavors, be it product launching, geographic expansion, sales improvement, distributor/retailer tie-ups etc. We help make your business flourish by studying the market dynamics, collating with you business and devising the right strategies.

Download the white paper from this link: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Health-Beverage

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm