About Furfural

Furfural is an organic compound derived from agricultural wastes such as corncobs, wheat bran, sugarcane bagasse, and oats. Furfural is the building block for polymers and solid elastomers in petrochemicals products. In recent years, furfural derivatives such as furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid (FDCA), 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), and polytetrahydrofuran (poly-THF) have gained importance as fuel resources. Furfural is manufactured by conventional methods such as the Quaker Oats process. Also, it is produced directly from grain milling and processing method. Furfural is a colorless and oily liquid with an almond-like aroma. Its properties include thermosetting, corrosion resistance, and physical stress resistance.

Technavios analysts forecast the global furfural market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global furfural market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of furfural.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Furfural market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Harborchem

Hongye holding group

LENZING

Penn A Kem

TransFurans Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

Furnova

GoodRich Sugar

hebeichem

LINZI ORGANIC CHEMICAL

Silvateam

Tanin Sevnica

TCI Chemicals

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Market driver

Growing global apparel market

Market challenge

Fluctuation in furfural prices

Market trend

Increasing demand for green building

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Five forces analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global furfural market for furfural alcohol

Global furfural market for solvents

Global furfural market for others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC market size & forecast

Europe market size & forecast

North America market size & forecast

`ROW market size & forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

