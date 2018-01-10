“The Report Global Furfural Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Furfural
Furfural is an organic compound derived from agricultural wastes such as corncobs, wheat bran, sugarcane bagasse, and oats. Furfural is the building block for polymers and solid elastomers in petrochemicals products. In recent years, furfural derivatives such as furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid (FDCA), 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), and polytetrahydrofuran (poly-THF) have gained importance as fuel resources. Furfural is manufactured by conventional methods such as the Quaker Oats process. Also, it is produced directly from grain milling and processing method. Furfural is a colorless and oily liquid with an almond-like aroma. Its properties include thermosetting, corrosion resistance, and physical stress resistance.
Technavios analysts forecast the global furfural market to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global furfural market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of furfural.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Furfural market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Harborchem
Hongye holding group
LENZING
Penn A Kem
TransFurans Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
Furnova
GoodRich Sugar
hebeichem
LINZI ORGANIC CHEMICAL
Silvateam
Tanin Sevnica
TCI Chemicals
Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical
Zibo Huaao Chemical
Market driver
Growing global apparel market
Market challenge
Fluctuation in furfural prices
Market trend
Increasing demand for green building
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Five forces analysis
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global furfural market for furfural alcohol
Global furfural market for solvents
Global furfural market for others
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC market size & forecast
Europe market size & forecast
North America market size & forecast
`ROW market size & forecast
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
