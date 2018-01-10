According to a new report, “Global Microcontrollers Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the global Microcontrollers market is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2016 -2022. The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Microcontrollers Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11% during 2016-2022.

The 8-BIT Microcontrollers market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Microcontrollers Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $6,022.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The Automotive market holds the largest share in the Global Microcontrollers Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The Industrial market is expected to attain a market size of $3.9 billion by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Microcontrollers, globally.Based on the Type, the Global Microcontrollers Market is segmented into8-BIT Microcontrollers, 16-BIT Microcontrollers and 32-BIT Microcontrollers segment. Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Computer and Communications segment.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes Cypress Semiconductor Corp., ARM LTD., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu Limited,NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG and Panasonic Corporation.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-microcontrollers-market/

Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Type, End User and Geography.

Global Microcontrollers Market, by Type

8-BIT Microcontroller

16-BIT Microcontroller

32-BIT Microcontroller

Global Microcontrollers Market, by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Computer

Communications

Global Microcontrollers Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

ARM LTD.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology

Fujitsu Limited

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG and

Panasonic Corporation.

Related Reports-

Asia Pacific Microcontrollers Market

Europe Microcontrollers Market

North America Microcontrollers Market

Lamea Microcontrollers Market