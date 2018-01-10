Global Low Noise Amplifier Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global low noise amplifier market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2017-2022

The low noise amplifier (LNA) market is expected to show an impressive growth rate during the forecasted period. The major factors contributing towards the growth of low noise amplifier includes introduction and expansion of 4g & 5g technology across the globe. Increase in the sales of smartphones and tablets in the recent years and expected growth in near future. As an estimate the total number of smartphone user in the US in 2016 was 207 million, up from 171 million in 2014 and the number is forecasted to reach 255 million in 2020. Also, growth in IoT market & use of GPS system in automotive are pulling the market in positive direction.

Increasing government expenditure in surveillance & defense, growth of IoT market is likely to act as drivers for the global low noise amplifier market. Various opportunities platform are going to open for the low noise amplifier market such as self-driving vehicle, and GPS connectivity will be the base of that technology. It is expected that us and Europe will be equipped with 5G technology in 2020 and with 6G in 2025. The UK government had already invested £15million for quantum technology studies in 2015. Increasing space program and application in radar technology are anticipated to further drive the growth of the global market positively. However, high competition due to the presence of large number of high and medium size firm are decreasing the profit margin which can be restraint for the market.

On the basis of geography, the low noise amplifier market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing market for the LNA technologies. The reason behind the growth of APAC region is increasing number of smartphones, technological advancement from 3G to 4G. Also, APAC region is the largest automotive manufacturer across the globe and automobile is one of the major applications of LNA. Countries such as China, Japan, India and Korea are investing a big amount in defense and surveillance which is driving the LNA market in the region.

Developed region such as North America and Europe contributing towards the growth of the market with high amount of funding and new application developments. Private company such as Spacex has an investment plan for $10 billion for 1000 spaceships to colonize on the mars. Also increase in the number of smartphones, GPS enabled automotive & self-driving vehicle, location based products and rise in lifestyle are the key factors which are driving the LNA market in the region.

Key players of low noise amplifier market include Analog devices Inc., Dbwave technologies co., ltd., Diodes Inc., Infineon technologies AG, NXP semiconductors N.V., Infineon technologies AG, L3 Narda-miteq, Qorvo, Inc., Semiconductor corp., Panasonic corp., Skyworks solutions Inc., Texas instruments, Inc. and Teledyne microwave solutions. Most of the leading companies have followed the organic strategy of product launches to boost the revenue of the company. The market players are adopting the strategy of tie-ups with universities and research institutes that work on grafting and organ regeneration technologies.

Low noise amplifier market by type

Upto 6 GHz

6 GHz to 60 GHz

More than 60 GHz

Low noise amplifier market by application

Telecom & broadcasting

Automotive

Military & defense

Medical

