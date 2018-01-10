Latest industry research report on: Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The licensed sports merchandise market is experiencing steady growth owing to the increase in health awareness and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. The increased participation of women in sports activities is another driving factor for the high demand licensed sporting merchandise. Based on the product the market can be segmented into the following:

Apparel and footwear

Accessories and gifts

Toys and games

Others

Technavios analysts forecast the global licensed sports merchandise market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global licensed sports merchandise market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of licensed sports merchandise.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

G-III Apparel Group

Fanatics

Adidas

Under Armour

Other prominent vendors

ANTA

Columbia Sportswear

DICKs Sporting Goods

eBay Enterprise

Everlast Worldwide

Hanesbrands

Knights Apparel

Li Ning

Newell Brands

New Era Cap

Prada

Puma

Quicksilver

VF Corporation

Market driver

Increase in fitness activities

Market trend

3D printing gaining traction in sports merchandise industry

