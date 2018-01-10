Latest industry research report on: Global Legal Cannabis Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Cannabis is a flowering plant. Species of cannabis are Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. Cannabis plants have many varieties, out of which two most prominent ones are marijuana and hemp. Predominantly, cannabis contains two cannabinoids tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is highly psychoactive and causes intoxication. Thus, the use of cannabis is not legalized in many countries. There are only few countries where cannabis products are legalized for either medicinal or for recreational purposes, and out of them, Uruguay in fact has legalized it for both recreational as well as medicinal purposes.
Technavios analysts forecast the global legal cannabis market to grow at a CAGR of 23.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global legal cannabis market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Legal Cannabis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Aurora Cannabis
Bhang Corporation
Canopy Growth Corporation
Medical Marijuana
Mentor Capital
Other prominent vendors
Cannoid
CBD American Shaman
CV Sciences
Elixinol
FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES
IRIE CBD
Meadow Care
mCig
NuLeaf Naturals
Pharmahemp
Terra Tech
United Cannabis
Market driver
Growing social acceptance of cannabis
Market challenge
Compromising public health
Market trend
Rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
