Latest industry research report on: Global LED Driver Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An LED driver is used for the power regulation of an LED or for a series of LED connections. LEDs operate on low-voltage DC, but the power supplied to households is usually high-voltage AC. Therefore, LED drivers are used for the conversion of high- voltage AC to low-voltage DC for the efficient operation for LEDs. One of the main features of LEDs is that it changes on the basis of the temperature it is subjected to. Therefore, an increase in the temperature can result in the breakdown or failure of the LED. To overcome this challenge, LED drivers are used. An LED driver is designed to respond to the changing needs of an LED, and it provides a constant power output for its efficient operation.

Technavios analysts forecast the global LED driver market to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476290

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LED driver market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of LED drivers to LED manufacturers and LED display manufacturers for automotive, general lighting, and backlighting applications.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global LED Driver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476290/global-led-driver-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

AC Electronics

Microchip Technology

Cree

GENERAL ELECTRIC

MACROBLOCK

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

OSRAM

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

ams

Harvard Technology

Lutron Electronics

NXP Semiconductors

Philips Lighting

Power Integrations

ROHM Semiconductor

Skyworks Solutions

Market driver

Increasing requirements for external LED drivers

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476290/global-led-driver-market-research-reports

Market challenge

High cost of LED lighting

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing government support and incentives for LED lighting projects

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz