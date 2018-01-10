Latest industry research report on: Global Ketchup Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Ketchup is a sauce that is usually made from tomatoes or other fruits and vegetables; it also contains vinegar, seasonings, salt, some spices, and additives. It also has sweeteners like cane sugar or beet sugar or artificial sweeteners like liquid sugar, dextrose, and others. It is a good source of antioxidants and helps prevent colon and prostate cancers and others. Ketchup is used as a sauce or condiment and served along with main dishes like sandwiches, fries, burgers, and others. It is sometimes also used as an additive flavoring agent. Ketchup accounts for the largest share in the condiment and sauce market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global ketchup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ketchup market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Ketchup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Conagra Brands
Del Monte Food
Nestl
The Kraft Heinz Company
Unilever
Other prominent vendors
Annie’s Homegrown
Bolton Group
Campbell Soup Company
General Mills
Kagome
Kensington and Sons
Mutti
Organicville
Red Duck Foods
Market driver
Increasing sales of private label ketchup
Market challenge
Threat from substitutes
Market trend
Increasing demand for organic ketchup
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
