Intravenous access devices can be inserted into peripheral or central veins for the administration of fluids and nutritional compounds (hyperalimentation); delivery of medications such as antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and other intravenous drugs; blood transfusions; and blood collection for diagnostic purpose. Vascular access is one of the essential components of patient care in both hospitals and ambulatory care centers. Intravenous access devices are most commonly used for administration of fluids and nutritional compounds, delivery of medications, blood transfusions, and blood collection for diagnostic purpose. Intravenous access devices are thin tubes made of medical grade materials such as plastic, silicone rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon. Various intravenous access devices are available, which can be inserted peripherally or centrally, for the safe and reliable venous access in daily clinical practice.

Technavios analysts forecast the global intravenous access devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global intravenous access devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of intravenous access devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Intravenous Access Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

C. R. Bard

Smiths Medical

TERUMO CORPORATION

Other prominent vendors

AngioDynamics

APEXMED International

Baxter

Cook Medical

Delta Med

EXELINT International

Fresenius

GaltNeedleTech

Global Medikit

Hospira

ICU Medical

Medtronic

NIPRO Medical

Promed Group

RenovoRx

Retractable Technologies

Teleflex

Vigmed

Vygon

Market driver

Increase in number of hospitalizations

Market challenge

Complications associated with intravenous access devices

Market trend

Rise in popularity of antimicrobial-coated CIVCs

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

