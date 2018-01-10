Latest industry research report on: Global Intraoral Scanners Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An intraoral scanner is a device used to create computerized, 3D, digital images of the intraoral region. It records the tooth morphology and produces accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region. These digital images are used to make gypsum models of the intraoral region by computer-aided design (CAD) or computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) for denial prosthetic applications. The 3D images provided by these scanners help in the production of dental prostheses like crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays and veneers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global intraoral scanners market to grow at a CAGR of 13.38% during the period 2018-2022.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476107

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global intraoral scanners market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476107/global-intraoral-scanners-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

3M

3Shape

ALIGN Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Other prominent vendors

Carestream Health

Condor

Dental Wings

Glidewell Laboratories

Hint-Els GmbH Griesheim

Ormco Corporation

PLANMECA USA

Market driver

Increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476107/global-intraoral-scanners-market-research-reports

Market challenge

High cost burden

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Consistent technological advances

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz