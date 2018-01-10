Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Relays Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Industrial relays can be segmented into five product type categories, such as electromechanical relays, solid state relays, hybrid relays, reed relays, and general-purpose relays. Among these the electromechanical relays market segment accounted for the major share of the industrial relays market, in 2016. The mechanical build of these relays and the support from these relays over various applications from low-voltage to high voltage current, will contribute to the growth of the electromechanical relays market segment in the coming years. The industrial relays market has the presence of several vendors. The level of competition among the players in this market is based on the need to set up brand value and introduce new technologies. The manufacturers should comply with the regulatory standards and they have the need to introduce quality products and focus on innovations.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial relays market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial relays market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the industrial relays.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

General Electric

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Alstom

Broadcom

Coto Technology

Crydom

Eaton

Electroswitch

Finder

Fujitsu

Global Zeus

IMO Precision Controls

Littlefuse

Mors Smitt

Panasonic

PARAMOUNT INDUSTRIES

PHOENIX CONTACT

SEL

Shenler Relays

Standex International

Struthers-Dunn

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies

Veris Industries

WEG

Market driver

Growing importance of smart grid systems

Market trend

Recent advances and personnel education in the field of relays

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

