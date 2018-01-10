Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Blender Machine Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An industrial blender machine is an equipment used major in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical, cosmetics, and pulp and paper for blending purposes. The mixing elements are arranged such that they encounter the mixer shaft at regular intervals. The mixing element’s size, shape, arrangement, and speed depend on the product that is being blended. The axial and radial motion of the mixing shafts enables these mixing elements to blend the mixture in appropriate ratios.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial blender machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial blender machine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Blender Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

GEA Group

INOX

Charles Ross & Son Company

SPX FLOW

Vortex Mixing Technology

Other prominent vendors

amixon

Arcrite Engineering

Bulkmatic

Jinhu Ginhong Machinery

Morton Mixers & Blender

Market driver

Innovations in blending machines

Market challenge

Segregation of ingredients in blender machines

Market trend

Emergence of Industry 4.0

