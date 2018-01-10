Latest industry research report on: Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The HEV conversion kit allows conventional vehicle to be converted into hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or plug-in HEV (PHEV). The conversion kit allows conventional vehicles to be converted into HEVs or PHEVs. The conversion kit provides options beyond what is available from the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The development of the conversion kit is allowing the conversion of light and heavy-duty vehicles into hybrid vehicles in an economical and reliable manner. However, conversion kits are not limited to hybrid alone; they are scalable to convert a conventional vehicle to complete EV.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market to grow at a CAGR of 20.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

XL Hybrids

Enginer

KPIT Technologies

Odyne Systems

EVDrive

Other prominent vendors

Altigreen Propulsion Labs

A123 Systems

ALTe Technologies

Boulder Hybrids

Market driver

Development of grid-independent low-cost hybrid kit for light vehicles

Market challenge

Decreasing cost of new HEVs

Market trend

Increasing development of low-cost conversion kit

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

