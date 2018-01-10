Latest industry research report on: Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Cooling towers are devices that help in heat transfer and rejection into the atmosphere. The process involves the cooling of a water stream via evaporation. A small portion of the water that is being cooled gets evaporated and flows along with the air stream, which enables the process water to be cooled significantly. Hybrid cooling towers effectively radiate heat from the process equipment in major industries, such as the power generation industry, and emit it into the surrounding atmosphere. Unlike traditional cooling towers, hybrid ones take care of the visible plume and arrest it before rejecting it from the towers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global hybrid cooling towers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid cooling towers market for 2017-2021.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
ENEXIO MANAGEMENT
EVAPCO
Johnson Controls
SPX
Other prominent vendors
Baltimore Aircoil Company
Delta Cooling Towers
Evaptech
FANS
HARRISON
Hamon
jacir
KUKEN KOGYO
Paharpur Cooling Towers
North Street Cooling Towers
Truwater Cooling Towers
Market driver
Intelligent hybrid cooling technology
Market challenge
Fire hazards
Market trend
Experimentation toward development of advanced cooling systems
