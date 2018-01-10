Latest industry research report on: Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Cooling towers are devices that help in heat transfer and rejection into the atmosphere. The process involves the cooling of a water stream via evaporation. A small portion of the water that is being cooled gets evaporated and flows along with the air stream, which enables the process water to be cooled significantly. Hybrid cooling towers effectively radiate heat from the process equipment in major industries, such as the power generation industry, and emit it into the surrounding atmosphere. Unlike traditional cooling towers, hybrid ones take care of the visible plume and arrest it before rejecting it from the towers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hybrid cooling towers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid cooling towers market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

ENEXIO MANAGEMENT

EVAPCO

Johnson Controls

SPX

Other prominent vendors

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Delta Cooling Towers

Evaptech

FANS

HARRISON

Hamon

jacir

KUKEN KOGYO

Paharpur Cooling Towers

North Street Cooling Towers

Truwater Cooling Towers

Market driver

Intelligent hybrid cooling technology

Market challenge

Fire hazards

Market trend

Experimentation toward development of advanced cooling systems

