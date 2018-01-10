Latest industry research report on: Global HVAC Air Filter Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

HVAC air filters remove unwanted particles present in the air and maintain the indoor air quality (IAQ). Airborne particles such as dust, allergens, dander, and virus can pose a threat to the health of the occupants. Air filters are an integral part of the HVAC system as they maintain the quality of the air within an enclosed space. The global HVAC air filter market is expected to grow with the growing installation of HVAC systems and the rising need for replacement of air filters in the existing HVAC systems. Improving the IAQ can help in thwarting various respiratory diseases. To create awareness, several government bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aid in improving the IAQ. The alarming rise in the indoor air pollution and the rising awareness about it is fostering the growth of the HVAC air filter market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global HVAC air filter market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC air filter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for HVAC air filters.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

Camfil

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

FlktGroup

Parker Hannifin

Other prominent vendors

Blueair

Carrier Corporation

Donaldson Company

Electrocorp

Fumex

Lennox International

MANN+HUMMEL

Philips

Market driver

Increasing number of data centers

Market challenge

Need for regular maintenance of HVAC air filters

Market trend

Growing awareness about indoor air quality

