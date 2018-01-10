“The Report Global Grid-interactive Water Heater Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz
About Grid-interactive Water Heater
Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment.
Technavios analysts forecast the global grid-interactive water heater market to grow at a CAGR of 12.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476335/global-grid-interactive-water-heater-market-research-reports/toc
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global grid-interactive water heater market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/ sales/value and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Grid-interactive Water Heater Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Steffes
Vaughn Thermal
Other prominent vendors
Dakota Electric Association
Great River Energy
HTP (Everlast)
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476335/global-grid-interactive-water-heater-market-research-reports
Market driver
Growing adoption of smart technologies
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Lack of awareness
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476335
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Residential Market size and forecast
Non-residential Market size and forecast
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast
EMEA Market size and forecast
APAC Market size and forecast
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments