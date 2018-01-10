Global Flocculants market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global Flocculants market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2017-2022

The global Flocculants market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 9.1% during 2017-2022. Flocculation is a process in which colloids come out of suspension in the structure of flake masses due to the addition of clarifying agents and assists in particle cluster formation, thus effectually sorting out harmful particles from waste water. Flocculants are substances which encourage the clumping of particles enable in treating of waste water, which is useful in separating solid harmful particles from water. These operators promote flocculation by causing colloids & other suspended particles to aggregate in liquid. They are used in a variety of water treatment processes. Industries and organizations are now requisite to treat and recycle wastewater before discharge. The rising population and growing urbanization are resulting in hasty water consumption and wastewater production.

The global flocculants market can be segmented majorly on the basis of application, end user and type. On the basis of application, the industry further segmented into water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, mineral extraction and other applications. on the basis of type, the market can be segmented into synthetic flocculants, mineral flocculants, natural flocculants and market dynamics. On the basis of end user, the market is further segmented into municipal, oil and gas, textile, mining and other industry. Rising in number of waste water treatment projects on account of insufficiency of water resources is likely to drive the market for flocculants within the forecast period. They generally used water treatment chemicals. But, stringent regulations on use of chemicals in water treatment will restrain the demand for flocculants over the next few years.

Based on geographic region, the global flocculants market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of the world which includes Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC accounted for the highest market share during 2016 and will continue to lead the market for the next few years. The rising industrialization and increasing population are observed to be the major contributors to the growth of the flocculants market in the APAC region. The high growth in diverse industries such as metal & mineral mining, power generation, paper & pulp, and food and beverages has indirectly accelerated the demand for purified or processed water. Countries like India and China are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the flocculants market in the region during the next four years. Increasing demand for clean and potable water in emerging countries such as China and India are expected to improve the demand for flocculants in Asia Pacific in near future.

The key players in the global flocculants market includes Aditya birla, Akferal, Basf, Chemtreat, Feralco Group, GE Water, GEO SC, Zibo Guangzheng Aluminum Salt, Hymo corp, Holland company, Huntsman, IXOM, Hengyang jianheng industry development co. ltd, and Zibo rising group, SNF and so on. Rising demand for hygienic and potable water in up-and-coming economies such as China and India are expected to drive the demand for flocculants in Asia Pacific industrial sectors in countries such as South Korea, China, India and Taiwan. The North American flocculants market followed by Europe are developed and expected to have modest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global flocculants market is segmented on the basis of application, end user and type. The major segment in global flocculants market by application, include water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, mineral extraction, other applications, synthetic flocculants, mineral flocculants, natural flocculants and market dynamics. Based on the end user the market has been bifurcated as municipal, oil and gas, mining, textile and others. The treatment of water and wastewater includes public water and industrial water.

