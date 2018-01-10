Market Highlights:

Decorative Tiles, made out of ceramic, porcelain, marble and stones are the tiles which are designed specifically to suit the construction type and theme. It is designed to add personality to the wall and floor and enhance the value of the construction in turn. Growing supportive government regulations and initiatives fuelling the growth of the market. However, it has been seen that there is a lack of experienced and trained workers. This hampers the market growth in the long run.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Decorative Tiles include RAK Ceramics (UAE), The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Group Lamosa (Mexico), Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain), Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A (Italy), Gruppo Concorde S.p.A. (Italy), Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India), Pamesa Cerámica SL (Spain), and Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co., Ltd. (China).

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Stone Tiles, and others. Ceramic Tiles accounted for the largest market share of 47.92% in 2016, with a market value of USD 53,805.1 Million and is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period. Ceramic is the most popular segment in the tiles industry worldwide. These tiles have gained popularity mainly due to its easy maintenance, durability, and its scratch proof properties. Porcelain Tiles was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 28,530.6 Million in 2016. Porcelain has certain properties which have resulted in the fastest growing market for this segment. Porcelain tiles has low water absorption rate, denser and more durable when compared to ceramic tiles. This fuels the demand for porcelain tiles in the residential and commercial construction and is expected to grow highest at 4.14% CAGR during the forecast period. Stone Tiles is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82%.

On the basis of application, floors accounted for the largest market share of 54.56% in 2016, with a market value of USD 61,260.6 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period. With the changing consumer preferences and increasing aesthetic values, especially in the private construction has resulted in the popularity of decorative floor tiles. Walls was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 38,411.4 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46%. Such tiles are used mostly for decorative purposes to enhance the look of the room, bathroom or kitchen. Glazed tiles are used heavily for walls.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Decorative Tiles Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Decorative Tiles Market by its product, application, end-use and region.

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By Product

• Ceramic Tiles

• Porcelain Tiles

• Stone Tiles

• Others

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By Application

• Floor

• Walls

• Others

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By End-Use

• Residential

• Commercial

