According to a new report, “Global Cosmetics Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Europe market dominated the Global Cosmetics Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to attain a market size of $4.2 billion by 2022. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% during 2016-2022.

The Skin and Sun Care market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Cosmetics Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The Hair Care market is expected attain a market size of $3.1 billion by 2022.

The Retail market registered the largest revenue share to the Global Cosmetics Market in 2015. The Online market is expected attain a market size of $5.7 billion by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Cosmetics, globally.Based on the Category, the Global Cosmetics Market is segmented into Skin and Sun Care, Hair Care, Deodorants, Makeup and Colour and Fragrances segment. Based on the Mode of Sale, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Onlinesegment. The global cosmetics market is further segmented into men and women segments based on the gender. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report includes L’oréal International, Avon Products, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Unilever Plc., Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon, Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Shiseido Corporation, and Skin Food.

Full report: http://kbvresearch.com/global-cosmetics-market/

Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Category, Source and Geography.

Global Cosmetics Market, by Category

• Skin and Sun Care

• Hair Care

• Deodorants

• Makeup and Color

• Fragrances

Global Cosmetics Market, by Mode of Sale

• Retail

• Online

Global Cosmetics Market, by Gender

• Men

• Women

Global Cosmetics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

• L’oréal International

• Avon Products

• The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

• Unilever Plc.

• Oriflame Cosmetics

• Revlon

• Kao Corporation

• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Shiseido Corporation and

• Skin Food

