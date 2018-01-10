“The Report Freeze Drying Equipment (Laboratory, Bench Top, Mobile, Industrial and General Purpose) Market for Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical Procedures, Biotechnology and Other Applications – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Advantages over conventional dryer equipments such as higher protection parameters of physical state, greater aroma preservation and better preservation of chemical properties are expected to enhance the demand for freeze drying equipment in their various application segments.

The freeze drying equipment market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global freeze-drying industry. The report segments the freeze-drying equipment market on the basis of product segment, region and application and also provides the forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses the demand and supply characteristics of these equipment by providing a detailed forecast and analysis of revenue for the period 2011 to 2019.

Based on products, the market can be segmented into laboratory, benchtop, mobile, industrial and general purpose freeze-dryers. Due to huge demand from food processing and pharmaceutical packaging, industrial freeze-dryers are the largest product segment and are expected to maintain the highest revenue share in 2019. Mobile freeze-dryers are picking up pace in the market due to their versatility of operation and mobility and are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the next few years.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/138602/freeze-drying-equipment-laboratory-bench-market-research-reports

Food processing has been one of the major factors governing sales of freeze-drying equipment and this has resulted in the segment being the highest revenue generator for the market. Pharmaceutical packaging has been another major segment and is expected to show healthy growth numbers in the coming few years. The equipment are slowly becoming popular in biotechnology and surgical procedures and these segments are expected to show the highest growth numbers by 2019. Apart from these segments, FDE also find steadily growing application in leather preservation, flower preservation, book & record recovery, taxidermy and eco-friendly burials.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographic areas covered in this report. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of the product segment and application, and revenue forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019.

Request Of Toc : https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/138602/freeze-drying-equipment-laboratory-bench-market-research-reports/toc

The report also provides a thorough analysis of market share and revenue of companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Niro, Telstar S.A., I.M.A. S.p.A, Labconco Corp. and SP Industries Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the freeze-drying industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the freeze-drying equipment market.

Freeze drying equipment market: Product segment analysis

Laboratory freeze drying equipment

Benchtop freeze dryers

Mobile freeze dryers

Industrial freeze dryers

General purpose freeze dryers

Freeze drying equipment market: Application segment analysis

Food processing

Pharmaceuticals

Surgical procedures

Biotechnology

Others (including leather conservation, flower preservations, etc.)

Freeze drying equipment market: Regional analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/138602

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market segmentation

1.4 Research definitions and assumptions

1.5 Research methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Freeze Drying Equipments – Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Rising demand from an ever-growing pharmaceutical industry

3.2.1.1 Global revenue from drug sales, 2011 – 2019 (USD Billion)

3.2.2 Growing necessity for food preservation over longer time periods

3.2.2.1 Global food packaging market revenues, 2011- 2019 (USD Billion)

3.2.3 Better properties and quality as compared to desiccant drying and air-drying

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Relatively higher setup cost affecting demand in some application segments

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Huge potential in taxidermy and eco-friendly burials

3.4.2 Freeze-drying for leather tanning and flowers

3.4.2.1 European leather tanning market, 2011 – 2019 (USD Billion)

3.5 Value chain analysis

3.6 Porter’s five force analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat from substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Global freeze-drying equipment market: Market attractiveness analysis

3.7.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market attractiveness, by application, 2012

3.8 Global freeze-drying equipment market: Company market share analysis

3.8.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market share, by company, 2012

Chapter 4 Freeze Drying Equipment Market – Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market: Product segment overview

4.1.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market shares, by product segment, 2012 & 2019

4.2 Laboratory Freeze-Drying Equipment

4.2.1 Global laboratory freeze-dryer market revenue, by product segment, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3 Benchtop Freeze-Dryers

4.3.1 Global bench-top freeze-dryer market revenue, by product segment, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.4 Mobile Freeze-Dryers

4.4.1 Global mobile freeze-dryer market revenue, by product segment, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.5 Industrial Freeze-Dryers

4.5.1 Global industrial freeze-dryer market revenue, by product segment, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.6 General Purpose-Freeze Dryers

4.6.1 Global general purpose freeze-dryer market revenue, by product segment, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Freeze Drying Equipment Market – Application Analysis

5.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market: Application overview

5.1.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market shares, by end user, 2012 & 2019

5.2 Food Processing

5.2.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market revenue for food processing, by application, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

5.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market revenue for pharmaceuticals, by application, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

5.4 Surgical Procedures

5.4.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market revenue for surgical procedures, by application, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

5.5 Biotechnology

5.5.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market revenue for biotechnology, by application, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

5.6 Others (including leather, flower preservation, etc.)

5.6.1 Global freeze-drying equipment market revenue for other segments, by application, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz