Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research "Global Extruded Plastics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022"

AEP Industries Inc., Arkema S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Engineered Profiles LLC, Sigma Plastics Group and Saint-Gobain S.A are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Extruded Plastics Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Extruded Plastics Market – Market Overview

Extrusion is a mechanical process for creating the objects of a fixed cross-sectional profile. In this a material is pushed through a die of the desired cross-section and shape. An object so formed exhibits a very complex cross-sections and the process can work materials that are brittle, because the material only encounters compressive and shear stresses. The products of extrusion are generally called “extrudates”. Extrusion produces number of objects from melted plastics such as pipe/tubing, deck railings, window frames, plastic films and sheets, thermoplastic coatings, and wire insulation. The process offers flexible and complex shapes to meet needs of vast applications such as packaging, building & constructions, automotive, and consumer goods, among others.

According to Smithers Pira, the worldwide authority on the packaging, paper and print industry supply chains, has estimated that the global packaging market, which is the largest consumer of extruded plastic, is set reach USD 1 trillion mark by the end of 2020. Increasing demand for the product from flourishing industries such as building & construction, automotive and consumer goods, sluggish feedstock and energy price are the prominent factors favouring growth of the market. In addition to this, rapid industrialization, rising standard of living and increasing demand for low density, higher strength material is boosting growth of the market. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016 and likely retain the dominance on account of the presence of leading end users such as automotive and building & construction and rise in industrialization and rapid economic development are fuelling the growth of the Extruded Plastics Market in the region.

Extruded Plastics Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Extruded Plastics Market is highly matured market driven by flourishing growth in aerospace & defence industry, along with the flourishing transportation sector. The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema S.A, AEP Industries Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Engineered Profiles LLC, Sigma Plastics Group are the key shareholders in this market. Majority of the key market participants are investing in the expansion of their production capacities to strengthen their market position. After addressing dynamic growth in packaging, aerospace & defence, automotive industry, and construction industry experts have asserts that this market will be having increasing penetration of new players to enjoy the profitability of this market. Taking into account these trends, the Global Extruded Plastics Market is likely to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 29, 2017- Ongropack, the Hungary based PVC films extruder and packaging converter firm has introduced a new stretch film production line at its Kazincbarcika plant in the north of Hungary. The company has invested nearly USD 1m on this expansion project which added sixth the stretching line in Ongropack’s product portfolio. This addition has increased its capacity by 1,200tpa.The plant’s latest expansion project is in line with the firm’s development programme for its stretch film range which represents its fastest growing product group. This is likely help meet the growing needs of packaging industry in European market.

October 5, 2017- London-based DS Smith plc. Opened its first ever rigid packaging manufacturing plant in North America. This is the seventh rigid packaging extruded products facility of the company. The facility will be dedicated to the production of polypropylene bubble-structure sheets for graphics, sleeves and single-use and reusable packaging for the automotive and pharmaceutical markets. This development is anticipated to serve the surging demand from automotive and aerospace industries in the region for packing the fragile parts.

February 8, 2017 – UK based tubing & profile manufacturer Transam Extrusions Ltd, has invested in Davis-Standard extrusion equipment manufacturer. Transam is one of the UK’s leading plastic pipe manufacturers, producing both flexible and rigid plastic pipes and profiles up to 180 mm wide. In its latest investment, Transam has added a new Davis-Standard EB50 EuroBlue extruder, the company’s sixth Davis-standard extruder. Transam has, over the past decade, invested in a number of Davis-standard extruders, screw technology and other downstream equipment to support its growing business. This is anticipated to increase the production of the extruded plastic products in order to meet growing global demand.

January 20, 2017- CPM Extrusion Group, based at Waterloo, Iowa, has acquired a Germany based RingExtruder manufacturer. This purchase of Extricom added into the global base of the company in manufacturing, replacement parts and service.

November 30, 2017- European specialist plastic sheet and extruded film manufactures Senoplast Klepsch & Co. has begun work on USD 5.7157 million expansion project at its base plant in Piesendorf, Austria. It is expected to bring about growth for the entire regional market in extruded plastic. Sheet and film products from the Austrian processor are used in the automotive, travel baggage and bathroom and healthcare fittings sectors along with applications in refrigerator and furniture production.

