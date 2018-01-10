“The Report Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Gear Couplings

Gear couplings are a type of flexible couplings that have forged sleeves. In addition, they are equipped with two hubs with teeth for transmitting torque from the motor to the driven shaft. The global couplings market is the parent market of the global gear couplings market, which includes elastomeric coupling, mechanical couplings, and metallic couplings. Couplings are an integral part of power transmission systems and are used for connecting the shaft of the driving and driven impellers. Couplings ensure the transmission of power and torque from one shaft to another, without any loss of energy and wear and tear of systems.

Technavios analysts forecast the global gear couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gear couplings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Altra industrial Motion

Rexnord

Siemens

Timken

Other prominent vendors

Jakob Antriebstechnik

Regal Beloit

Cross & Morse

Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)

Voith

Stafford Manufacturing

RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION

R+W Antriebselemente

VULKAN

Market driver

Increased use in high speed and high torque applications

Market challenge

Lubrication and misalignment related issues

Market trend

Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast

Power plants Market size and forecast

Mining and metals industry Market size and forecast

Others Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast

Americas Market size and forecast

Market opportunity

