“The Report Dry Powder Inhalers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”‘

Dry powder inhaler is a medical device that delivers formulation using the pulmonary route for systemic or local effect. The combined use of powdered formulations and device performance provides a safe, reliable, bioequivalent, and efficient method of drug delivery into the lungs. The device performance depends upon the air inlet size, impaction angle of the powder, mouthpiece length, grid structure, and mouth piece configuration. Some of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved dry powder inhalers include mono-drug products such as Zanamivir, Umeclidinium, Tobramycin, Tiotropium, Salmeterol, Mometasone, Loxapine, Insulin, Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, Fluticasone, Budesonide, Albuterol, Aclidinium, and others. While dual drug products include Umeclidinium + Vilanterol, Glycopyrronium + Indacaterol, Fluticasone + Vilanterol, Fluticasone + Salmeterol, and others. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved dry powder inhaler dual drug as well as mono-drug products include Umeclidinium + Vilanterol , Glycopyrronium + Indacaterol, Fluticasone + Vilanterol, Fluticasone + Salmeterol, Budesonide + Formoterol, Aclidinium + Formoterol, Umeclidinium, Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium, and Aclidinium.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1451205/dry-powder-inhalers-global-market-research-reports

Drivers of the global dry powder inhalers market are development of novel device architectures, advances in particle engineering, and research advancements in powder formulations. More efficient designs of inhalers, and improved particle properties are expanding the range of active compounds and growing new opportunities for dry powder inhaler device that can be effectively delivered to the lung. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population encourages managed care initiatives such as self-administration of drug therapies and home health care. This is likely to boost the growth of the global dry powder inhalers market. Increasing inclination toward cost-effective and patient friendly therapies increase the demand for dry powder inhalers. Inhaled drug administration and dry powder inhalers are expected to evolve during the forecast period owing to commercialization of therapeutic drugs and advancements in pharmaceutical development.

The global dry powder inhalers market can be segmented based on product type, performance level, therapy type, usage type, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into canister/cartridge based, blister based, capsule based, and others. Based on performance level, the market can be divided into interpatient variability, dose metering accuracy, mechanism of aerosolization, and de-agglomeration. In terms of usage type, the global dry powder inhalers market can be categorized into single-use disposable devices and multi-use devices. The multi-use devices segment accounted for a larger market share in 2016 owing to growing awareness. However, advancements in research & development and addition of rescue medications, analgesics, and vaccines agents are anticipated to drive the single-use disposable devices segment during the forecast period. In terms of therapy type, the global dry powder inhalers market can be classified into neurological disorder, metabolic conditions, infectious diseases, hereditary diseases, systemic indications, bronchospasm, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, upper respiratory diseases, and others. In 2016, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounted for a large market share owing to high prevalence.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1451205



Geographically, the global dry powder inhalers market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a large market share in 2016 owing to high geriatric population and increasing research & development activities. Europe held the second largest market share due to growing government facilities and initiatives to combat and control various diseases and disorders. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of infections and other diseases, especially in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Key players in the global dry powder inhalers market are Orion, Novartis, MicroDose Therapeutx, Meda, Mannkind, Mantecorp, Hovione, GlaxoSmithKline, Civitas/Alkermes, Cipla, Chiesi, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and Aerovance, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz