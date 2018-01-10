Deliver the best options to monitor driver state while traveling that is very complicated. Dinalog developed high reliable Driver Status Monitor system to face that kind of problems. Dinalog Inc. one of the leading Advanced Driver Assist Systems manufacturer in Korea since 2013, offers best driveway monitor system to detect drowsiness, fatigue and other distraction of drivers.

Driver fatigue detection system offered by Dinalog are

• Vuemate DL330A

• Vuemate DL220A

• Ecosens – Smart Echo charger

Dinalog Driver monitor system to make sure that you can drive securely and safely. The system detect the driver state and if the driver diverted or sleepy, an alarm will show up. It auto detects the driver’s irregular signs such as exhaustion/fatigue , lack of attention, tiredness, in keeping eyes forward, and confront lift off. By continuously checking the driver’s eye size and face gestures to the headings of left/right, up/down, and angling. It automatically warns the driver to the risk of each state by both the warning LEDs and numerous driver fatigue notice alarms from a built-in loudspeaker.

Ecosens – smart eco sensor and USB charger

The Ecosens ecofriendly all in one device which is combined with air quality sensor and USB charger together, which is used to sense the air contaminants in a car and notifies a driver by both the flaming LED light and the alarming bell. It empowers the driver to open the car window to let in fresh air, and check the air channel, and clean inside of the car.

Features and Functions of Ecosens

• World 1st car smart eco sensor and USB charger

• Made using Japanese sensor

• Auto Identifying to gaseous air contaminants and alarming functionality

• Smart checking for air pollution and alarm marks from 200 to 300ppm

• Reduced ripple noises for extending the battery life of the devices being charged

• Delivers 2.1A/10W high power supported to all kinds of USB-powered devices – like smart phones, tablet PCs.

• Function with both 12V and 24V suitable to any auto mobiles.

Dinalog, Inc., is specialized in developing and manufacturing the Advanced Driver Assist Systems like Driveway alert system Korea , best micro usb car charger Korea that provide drivers with safe driving and environment-friendly car accessories.

Driveway alert system Korea

http://www.dinalog.co.kr/english/product/vuemate2

Best micro usb car charger Korea

http://www.dinalog.co.kr/english/product/ecosens