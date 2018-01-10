As an experienced multimedia software provider, Digiarty Software keeps high acuity in tech and focuses more on 4K. Eventually, it released a new revamped version of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to perfectly downscale 4K videos to 2K, 1080P while remaining original quality.

In recent years, 4K gets sharp development and becomes the new trend in electronics and media industry. 4K is initially taken as a digital camera standard referring to a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels and soon expands its adoption to TVs, PC displays and videos on streaming sites, like YouTube, Netflix. 4K movies are no longer hard to access as well.

4K wins its popularity in this digital era and brings a superior viewing experience. On the other hand, requirements of downscaling 4K appear and 4K downscaler is quite in need. Although some devices natively support 4K video playback/recording by using HEVC/H.264 codec, large size of 4K video still produces troubles of space eating. Some older and legacy devices/computers lack the ability to well support 4K and HEVC. What can fix the problem is to downscale 4K videos.

Digiarty improves WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe turning it to be a powerful 4K downscaler empowering users to:

 Directly compress 4K to 2K MP4, convert 4K to iPhone/iPad/Android, transcode a 4K video encoded with HEVC to H.264, AVI, WMV, MOV, FLV etc, accepted by specific devices, player or online sites.

 Manually change the resolution from 4K to 1080P/720P/480P as well as set new value for bit rate, frame rate, aspect ratio to obtain a demand effect of output file.

 Crop unwanted parts on image, trim a segment off video, merge several video clips into one and add subtitles for video.

 Enjoy a superfast speed to transcode HEVC/H.264 4K videos thanks to hardware acceleration (Intel QSV, Nvidia NVENC) plus Hyper-threading tech employed by WinX HD Video Covnerter deluxe.

 Get vivid images and audios without video audio out of syncing issue.

>> How to Guide: Use WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to Downscale 4K Video

Pricing and Availability

Digiarty is turning on 2018 New Year special offer. Every participant can save 35% ($29.95 cutting from original $45.95) to get 1-PC full license of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe with lifetime free upgrade, tech support, and 30-day money back guarantee.

What’s more, all WinXDVD products are on sales. For more details, please visit:

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/

Digiarty Software, Inc.

With 11 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering free DVD ripper (also including Mac DVD ripper), DVD copy software, DVD burner, HD video converter, online video downloader, media player, iPhone file manager and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.