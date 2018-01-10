“The shift towards preventive therapy from post disease treatment is expected to boost the probiotics product industry with a CAGR of 20% during 2016-2022, says RNCOS”

The health beverage industry is emerging on the back of shift in consumer preference due to changing lifestyle. The fortification of health beverage, ranging from ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals and amino acids to additional raw fruits and vegetables, is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the period of 2016 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The growing awareness among the consumers about the benefits of probiotics, and increasing demand for probiotic dietary supplements will propel the market to grow at a significant rate in the future. Probiotic products are fast growing topics as consumers’ awareness continues to increase”

According to RNCOS, Probiotic are the living microorganism that maintains or restores beneficial bacteria to the digestive tract and helps digestive health. They are consumed as part of fermented foods with specially added active live microbes such as yogurt, dahi or as dietary supplements.

India has been home to traditional fermented dairy products, naturally containing live and active bacterial cultures, for decades. Probiotic microorganisms have the capability to evoke both innate and adaptive immune effectors of the body with positive health benefits by keeping gut healthy. India has emerged as the potential market for probiotic products with the entry of giant industry players in probiotic business.

