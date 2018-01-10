Over the years, the global construction industry has emerged as the largest consumer of polymer composites. Surging use of polymer and polymer composite materials in the construction industry has been instrumented by the technical, structural, architectural, and designing advantages of construction polymers over conventional construction materials such as dust, sand and concrete. Future Market Insights’ new report reveals that by the end of 2026, over US$ 135 Mn worth of construction polymers will be sold globally. With increasing feasibility in raw material procurement and supply chain of polymer materials, more companies are expected to partake in the construction polymer businesses.

The study has assessed the future of the global construction polymer market for the period, 2017-2026. During this forecast period, the global construction polymer market is poised to expand vigorously at a CAGR of 6.5%. Advanced polymer materials are becoming attuned to the developments in construction techniques and civil engineering technologies. Special properties of these materials are bringing more advantage for building sector players in terms of extending the life of constructed structures and using advanced engineering for innovative architectures.

Demand for PVC Polymers to Remain High Throughout Forecast Period

A key insight from the inferences offered in the report reveals that the exceptional properties of polyvinylchloride (PVC) polymers have extended their demand in the construction industry. From providing the perfect balance of strength and flexibility to their competency in terms of frictional efficiency, safety, fire resistance, waterproofing, and design versatility, PVC polymers have become a sought-after construction polymer in the global market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 50 Mn worth of PVC polymers are expected to be sold in the global construction polymer market. The report has further analysed the global construction polymer market on the basis of type of construction activity, wherein over three-fifth of construction polymers being sold in the global market will be used to new construction as opposed to renovation.

Housing Real Estate Sector – Largest End-user of Construction Polymers

In 2017, it is estimated that nearly US$ 30 Mn worth of construction polymers were sold in the global housing real estate sector. The demand for construction polymers is expected to remain high in commercial as well as housing (residential) real estate sectors. Collectively, these end-use sectors are expected to account for around two-third share of global revenues towards the end of the forecast period.

The report further projects that a majority of construction polymers used in the industry will be applied for building walls. The application of construction polymer in construction of walls will gain traction pertaining to the growing importance of creating strong walls for high-rise buildings. By 2026, construction polymers worth nearly US$ 50 Mn will be used for wall applications in the global market. The report also reveals that insulation and sliding applications of construction polymer will register fastest revenue growth at an estimated CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Global Construction Polymer Manufacturing to Remain Concentred in the APEJ Region

A regional analysis on the global construction polymer market forecast has been provided in the report, which reveals the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region as the largest market for construction polymers. By 2026, the APEJ construction polymer market is expected to be worth over US$ 64 Mn. The study has profiled the leading manufacturers of construction polymers, which include HB Fuller, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, Arkema, DuPont, SCG Chemicals, Croda, Henkel, Sika AG, 3M Company, PolyOne, BASF, and Formosa Plastics. A majority of the key players in the global construction polymer market are expected to be based in the APEJ countries such as China, India and South Korea. Feasible industrial regulations and booming construction industry are expected to factor the dominance of the APEJ region in terms of global construction polymer production through 2026.

