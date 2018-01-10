Calcium hydrogen sulfite is a yellowish liquid with an odor of sulfur dioxide. It is also known as calcium bisulfite. Calcium hydrogen sulfite is produced from sulfurous acid and limestone. There are two grades of calcium hydrogen sulfite: food grade and technical grade. These grades of calcium hydrogen sulfite find application in food & beverage, textile, pulp & paper, water treatment, and other industries. Food-grade calcium hydrogen sulfite is used as a preservative in beer, canned fruits & vegetables, juices, jams, and pickles, among others. In the food industry, calcium hydrogen sulfite act as preservative as it decreases the level of oxygen in the packaged food, thereby increasing its shelf life of the product.

The industrial-grade product is used in textile, pulp & paper, and water treatment industries. It is used as a disinfectant in water treatment, where it neutralizes chlorine. Similarly, industrial-grade product is also used as a bleaching agent in textile and pulp & paper industries. In the pulp & paper industry, calcium hydrogen sulfite is added to digester along with wood pulp to dissolve cellulosic pulp constituents, lignin for subsequent use in production of paper. However, calcium hydrogen sulfite is banned in Australia as a food preservative due to its negative impact on health of individuals.

Food-grade calcium hydrogen sulfite is expected account for a major share of the market during the forecast period due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods is driving the demand for food preservatives. The food industry is a regulated industry, which marks the usage quantity limitation of this product depending upon the food type and the country. The maximum permitted limit varies from one country to another. Europe terms food-grade calcium hydrogen sulfite as E227 and it is among the several food preservatives used in this region. Industrial-grade calcium hydrogen sulfite has many substitutes due to which its market is not expected to overtake food grade product. However, the consumption of cost-effective industrial calcium hydrogen sulfite is increasing in the price sensitive regions of the world such as Asia Pacific.

Pulp & paper, food & beverage, and water treatment industries are expanding at a considerable pace in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand of the calcium hydrogen sulfite during the forecast period. Therefore, the global calcium hydrogen sulfite market is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by Europe and North America due to rigid regulations related to the food industry in these regions. Europe’s food and drink industry is highly competitive market which focuses on high quality, healthy and safe products regulated by stringent regulations. The food industry in North America is large, complex, and subjected to extreme competition and regulations. The food & beverage manufacturing industry is emerging in Middle East and Africa, and this is anticipated to increase the demand for calcium hydrogen sulfite. The food & beverage industry in MEA is also expanding at a healthy CAGR. This, in turn, is expected to propel the global calcium hydrogen sulfite market.

