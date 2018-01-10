Calcium channel blockers (CCBs), which are also called calcium channel antagonists, or calcium antagonists, are most commonly used as antihypertensive drugs. Medication containing calcium channel blockers are utilized to control the blood pressure in patients who are suffering from hypertension. CCBs are predominantly used to alter the heart rate, to reduce chest pain, and to prevent cerebral vasospasm. CCBs are highly effective as compared to beta blockers in lowering the risk of cardiovascular mortality. They help reduce the amount of calcium that goes into the cardiac muscle cells and cause them to relax. Changing lifestyle of people across all regions led to an increase in the number of stress related disease, which is a major factor, which in turn is anticipated to drive the calcium channel blocker market. However, side effects related to calcium channel blockers such as edema, headache, rapid heart rate, and constipation are likely to hamper the overall demand for calcium channel blocker market.

Calcium Channel Blocker Market: Segmentation:

Based on drug type, the calcium channel blocker market is segmented into dihydropyridine and non-dihydropyridine. Dihydropyridine is anticipated to hold a major share of the market and is likely to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry coupled with an increase in R&D activities related to cardiovascular diseases and easy availability of drugs at low cost are major factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for calcium channel blockers in the dihydropyridine segment.

Dihydropyridine is popularly known as calcium channel brokers. In pharmacology, dihydropyridine is called L-Type channel brokers. Dihydropyridine is utilized in the treatment of hypertension. Dihydropyridines have high vascular selectivity due to which, these drugs are primarily employed to control the arterial pressure and vascular resistance. This is the primary reason, dihydropyridine is used for hypertension treatment. Dihydropyridines includes various drugs such as felodipine, amlodipine, nimodipine, nitrendipine etc. The dihydropyridine drugs are very easy to identify as its drug names end with ‘pine’. However, non-dihydropyridine results into more cardiac depression than dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker. Verapamil and diltiazem are two major drugs that belong to non-dihydropyridine CCBs, which are used clinically.

Based on treatment, the calcium channel blocker market can be segregated into hypertension, pregnancy, anti-obesity, angina pectoris, and others. The hypertension treatment segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during forecast period. Verapamil and amlodipine are majorly utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for hypertension and obesity treatment.

