Sealants are elastomeric materials that provide environmental isolation, and join two surfaces together for the purpose of load transfer. Biological sealants are materials used to strengthen surgical wounds, bind tissues, and repair injured tissues together, internally and externally, after surgery or injury, and also replace common stitching practices.

The biological sealants market can be segmented based on type, origin, application, and region. In terms of type, the biological sealants market can be segregated into fibrin-based, collagen-based, and gelatin-based. Based on origin, the biological sealants market can be classified into human blood-based and animal-based. In terms of application, the biological sealants market can be segmented into pulmonary, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, urology, general surgery, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, and others. Based on end-user, the biological sealants market can be classified into clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical care centers.

Biological sealants are chosen over old conventional methods for wound closure such as sutures and staples due to their various advantages such as usability, efficacy, and safety in several areas in various tissues. They are utilized in combination with staples and sutures for sealing leaks of gas or fluids and also in treating emergency hemostasis, efficiently. They help heal the wound and eliminate the usage of sutures by forming a barrier or chemical bond to restrict the oozing of the blood or body fluids post-surgery or injury. The biological sealant market is expanding at a significant pace due to the rise in number of surgical procedures. Inclination toward safer, simpler, and quicker minimally invasive surgical procedures have largely encouraged the rise of suture less practices, such as the utilization of biological sealants interfaces to integrity of soft tissue and restore functionality. Biological sealants largely eliminate the risk of infection, tissue reactivity, and blood-borne disease transmission.

The presence of suture materials or staples in surgical injuries are considered to increase the risk of infections, leading to retarded wound healing and wound chronicity, which in turn, is life threatening for patients. Skilled and specially trained professionals are required to handle biological sealants and perform the procedures skillfully for achieving maximum efficiency and minimizing complications. High cost of surgical products and strict regulatory rules imposed by various governments, together, are likely to hamper the biological sealants market substantially during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America constitutes a major share of the global biological sealants market. High quality healthcare along with modern medical technology, health policies, and increased importance of surgical care are some factors that are contributing to the increasing demand for biological sealants. In Asia Pacific region, the demand for biological sealants is expected to rise at a rapid pace due to advanced value-based healthcare practices. This is estimated to enable people to obtain better facilities at reasonable price and promote the usage of new techniques in healthcare practices including surgeries. Countries in Europe such as France, Germany, and the U.K. have invested significantly in the healthcare sector, thereby increasing the demand for biological sealants. Regions such as Africa and Latin America are likely to present growth opportunities to the market for biological sealants in the near future.

