Santamedical PM-470 Blue Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager with Rechargeable Battery can be a perfect gifting solution this festive season. The massager can be of utility to any or all of your family members. The light weight and compact massager available on Amazon can give you instant relief from muscular pain without any harmful effects of pills.

New year is a time when we like to gift various things to our near and dear ones. Gifting options can be many but the perfect gift is something which shows that you care. Healthcare products top the list of such gifting ideas. They can help your loved ones to upkeep or maintain their health in a good state. Various electromedical equipments are in vogue these days for such gifting purposes. You need to be mindful of their possible utility and also the quality of the products.

Santamedical has been a trusted name in marketing such products. This festive season the company has brought forth Santamedical PM-470 Blue Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager with Rechargeable Battery. The device is readily available on Amazon USA. The instrument provides effective pulse massage working on the principle of TENS ie Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation. The device is compact and light weight. This makes it ultra portable and suitable for massaging on the go. The device operates on a rechargeable battery and thus makes its daily functioning quite cost effective. The device also offers six auto stimulation programs with the ease of self timer with default setting of 20 minutes which can be adjusted from 10 to 60 minutes. The device is supplied with four reusable electrode pads and two cables which help placing them on different body parts to deliver the therapy simultaneously at two places.

TENS massage has been a well known therapy for sore muscles, chronic muscular pain, exercise or work induced fatigue, fibromyalgia, carpel tunnel syndrome etc. These entities are best suited for TENS therapy as they poorly respond to conventional therapy. The device is reasonably priced for the number of uses and users it can cater for. This massager could be a perfect gifting option for your family member of any age. In fact the product can be useful for entire family. So just logon to Amazon and order your massager now before it runs out of stock.