Automotive tinting film is thin laminated film which is usually installed on interior or exterior of a glass surface. Automotive tinting film is made from a thermoplastic polymer resin called polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyethylene terephthalate is used for its high tensile strength and dimensional stability. Automotive tinting film is an attractive, inexpensive film which is used to improve the quality of interior space. Automotive tinting film provides privacy while permitting sufficient amount of light and visibility. Automotive tinting film not only block the sunlight but also its ultraviolet rays. Increasing use of protective films and the expansion of the automotive industry are factors driving the demand for automotive tinting films during the forecast period.

Automotive tinting films are utilized on windows and windshields. Different types of automotive tinting films are used for windows and windshields. Some types of automotive tinting film include metallized film, dyed window tint film, carbon window tint film, and ceramic film. The dyed window tint film is most economical type and having less function as compared to other types, whereas ceramic film is highest quality film and is most expensive as compare to others.

Based on application, the automotive tinting film market is segmented into window and windshield. The windshield segment is expected to remain the dominant application in the automotive tinting films market during the forecast period. Windshield is the largest piece of glass on a vehicle, located at the front of the vehicle. It allows high penetration of heat, sun rays, and UV rays through its large surface area. This is anticipated to drive the demand for automotive tinting film for windshield during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive tinting films market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment dominated the market in 2016 and is likely continue this trend during the forecast period. Expansion of the automotive industry and increase in sale of passenger cars across all regions are major factors fueling the demand for automotive tinting films for passenger vehicles.

Based on region, the automotive tinting films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific accounted for a major share for automotive tinting films and is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of automotive. The world’s leading automotive companies have their manufacturing units in Asia Pacific. These are key factors driving the automotive tinting film market in Asia Pacific. After Asia Pacific, North America is anticipated to be the major region for the automotive tinting films market.

