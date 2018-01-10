Global Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market Information Report By Product Type (Dashboard Lights, Ambient Lighting, Head-up Display, Reading Lights and Others), By Technology (Halogen, LED and Xenon) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Automotive interior ambient lighting refers to the use of lighting for creation of a more stylish and aesthetically improved atmosphere, inside an automobile. The concept of interior ambient lightings was initially introduced in the luxury vehicles but is now being extensively used in all kinds of passenger and commercial vehicles. The ambient lighting ensures that the interior of the vehicle is more aesthetic and makes the in-cabin of automotive, feel more spacious. These lightings are extensively being used for driver safety as it ensures greater visibility of dashboard, and is therefore being used by the automotive manufacturers as a tool for product differentiation. Automobile manufacturers are also using these ambient lightings for creating product differentiation from other competitors. The global automotive interior ambient lighting market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in the future is expected to grow at CAGR of ~6%.

The global Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market is being majorly driven by the increased popularity of ambient lightings. Ambient lighting products comprises products such as light rings, diffuser lenses and LED pin spot lights, which are extensively used in interior components such as door panels, instrument panels and seat frames. The use of this interior ambient lighting gives a pleasing effect to the driver and facilitates improved functionality and comfort, thereby illuminating necessary functions to be performed in dark.

The global automotive interior ambient lighting market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicles type and region. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as halogen, LED and Xenon. Among this, LED is expected to dominate the global market by technology, in 2016, in terms of market revenue. The growth of LED can be attributed to factors such as greater number of features such as increased energy efficiency as compared to the previous lighting technology, and the phasing out of the previously used halogen bulbs.

Geographically, the global automotive interior ambient lighting market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America region is expected to dominate the global market owing to the factors such as rising disposable income, and increasing new vehicle registrations. Europe is the second leading region, in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the region accounts for the highest automotive sales over the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China, Japan, India and Indonesia are expected to contribute significantly owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles.

The automotive interior ambient lighting are extensively being used for driver safety as it ensures greater visibility of dashboard, and is therefore being used by the automotive manufacturers as a tool of product differentiation. Over the last few years, the demand for interior lighting from automotive industry has increased significantly due to factors such as growth in sales on new vehicles, strict government’s regulations for driver’s safety and technological advancements. The global automotive interior ambient lighting market has witnessed major evolutions, and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Automotive interior ambient lighting is one of the most important parts of vehicles that is gradually gaining a lot of attention, among the major vehicle manufacturers. The market is largely dependent on the increase in the sales of automotive, and is thus, majorly driven by the increase in the production of automobiles. Furthermore, constant innovations in the lighting systems and new product developments drive the growth of the market, which results in intense competition among the automotive lighting manufacturers. The market is also driven by other factors such as low emission & higher fuel efficiency, increasing sales of new vehicles, strict government regulations on driver safety, technological advancements, and emerging economies. However, the growth of this market is expected to be hindered due to huge fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials.

The prominent players in the global automotive interior ambient lighting market include Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.), GE Lighting (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Valeo (France), Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH (Austria), Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany) and others.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-interior-ambient-lighting-market-4965