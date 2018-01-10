Global Automated Windows Market By Product (Electric, Mechanical, Hybrid), By Component (Sensors & Detectors, Control Panels, Motors & Actuators, Switches and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Global automated windows market is predicted to grow approximately at 5.12% CAGR by 2023

Market Highlights

Factors such as rising population and favorable conditions for international trade & tourism have impelled various governments across the globe to invest heavily in the construction of urban infrastructure and public infrastructure projects, which is anticipated to drive the automated windows market during the forecast period. The automated windows market is expected to reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2023.

Most of the windows installed drain energy when compared to a wall. As a result, up to 20% of residential energy is lost through windows while the homes are kept at a comfortable temperature. Growing automation demand for consumer’s comfort & convenience, improved energy consumption, and reduction in CO2 emissions will support the industry growth over the forecast period. Longer life cycle and sturdiness of such systems is expected to increase the popularity levels among the consumers. In addition, growing commercial construction activities in developing countries such as China and India is also expected to drive the market growth. However, high installation & maintenance costs and lack of awareness among consumers are the major restraints that could hinder the market growth.

Automated natural ventilation provides improved air quality at the home and workplace, resulting in reduced expenditure on air conditioning systems. The reduced emissions from the building help in maintaining the air quality and improving environmental impact. In emergencies such as fire, smoke ventilation clears CO2 and other hazardous gases out of the workshops. Major industrial sectors in the automated windows market includes pharmaceutical, chemical, and mechanical industries.

Regional Analysis of Global Automated Windows Market

Based on regions, Europe has accounted for the largest share in 2016 and the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region includes presence of a large number of players, which has provided considerable consumer awareness and motivation for these solutions. While, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand in Japan and the ongoing development in other countries is expected to drive the market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of the global automated windows market are Aumüller Aumatic GmbH (Germany), Automated Door Systems (ADS) (U.K.), Colt International Pty Limited (Australia), GEZE GmbH (Germany), D+H Mechatronic AG (Germany), EBSA (Australia), JLC Automation Services (U.K.), Kintrol (Australia), Pella Corporation (U.S.), and SE Controls (U.K.).

The report for Global Automated Windows market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

