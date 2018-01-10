Auctus Advisors LLC proudly announces the spin out of its investment practice from MBL Advisors (A McColl Brothers Lockwood Company) effective January 1st 2018.

Auctus, which means to grow in Latin, was founded by David B. Miller, and is a fee only Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm has over $100 million in client assets under advisement and will continue to custody at Charles Schwab. Auctus will retain all key employees post spin out. All employee contact information will change immediately to Auctus Advisors.

The firm will have offices in the historic Cameron Brown Building on South McDowell Street. Located on the 8th floor, the Auctus office will have beautiful uptown Charlotte skyline views as well as views of the famous Marshall Park.

About Auctus Advisors

Auctus Advisors LLC is an independently owned and operated boutique wealth management firm specializing in working with affluent, high net worth, families; including C-Level executives, entrepreneurs and professional athletes.

