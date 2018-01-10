Auctus Advisors LLC announces the promotion of Mallen M. Urso to Director, effective Immediately.

Ms. Urso will continue to report to Managing Partner, David Miller, but her roles and responsibilities will increase immediately, including her addition to the portfolio Committee.

Ms. Urso spent the last 3 years at MBL Advisors (A McColl Brothers Lockwood Company) as Director of Client Service. Prior to her time at MBL Advisors, she served as Director of Operations and Trading at Spartan Capital, a long/short equity hedge Fund.

Mr. Miller said “Ms. Urso’s promotion is long overdue and well deserved. Formalizing her involvement with the investment process will continue to improve our process as a firm and make us better investors for our clients. We are excited to have her in this increased role and look forward to continuing to see her grow”. Auctus Advisors LLC is an independently owned and operated boutique wealth management firm. Specializing in working with affluent, high net worth, families; including C-Level executives, entrepreneurs and professional athletes.

About Auctus Advisors

