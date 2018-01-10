A new study based on anti-obesity prescription drugs titled “Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been added into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of worth US$ 1,000 Mn is expected to be generated by global anti-obesity prescription drugs market by the end of 2026.

The informative study begins with an executive summary providing key information related to market data. The next section of market overview covers basics of the market such as market introduction with definition and taxonomy. This section also covers some of the major part of analysis and provides historical and forecasted market size from 2012 to 2026 with year-on-year growth. The markeAt overview section also has a very important sub-section of market dynamics that identifies factors contributing and restraining the growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market. As per the report, the increasing prevalence of obesity continues to impact health of the patients from the last few years due to improper diets, intake of diabetes and depression related medication and chronic stress which is driving growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market. The report further says that increasing consumption of cholesterol rich food and beverages is one of the factors driving the growth of the market. On the other, it says that practicing yoga exercises is one of the restraints to growth of the market. The readers will also find information on supply chain, cost structure and other details using different analysis techniques such as pricing analysis, PESTLE analysis and product life cycle analysis.

The global anti-obesity prescription drugs market has been segmented into different segments by the report for thorough analysis. These segments are drug class, age group, distribution channel and region. The drug class segment is further sub-segmented into bupropion and naltrexone, lorcaserin, liraglutide, phentermine and topiramate and orlistat. The age group is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. The distribution channel segment is categorized into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies and e-commerce. The last segment of region has considered some of the key regions for in-depth analysis which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East & Africa.

For its readers, the study examines the competition landscape in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market and lists some of the key players which are F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc and VIVUS, Inc.

The research methodology of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market report is based on forecasts that focuses on global as well as regional trends. Overall, the report offers in-depth analysis and key insights supported by a range of data that will shape the market during the assessment period.

