About GSM Antenna
Antennas are specialized transducers that convert RF wave fields into alternating current (AC) or vice-versa. There are two basic types of antennas, a receiving antenna, which intercepts RF energy and delivers AC to electronic equipment, and the transmitting antenna, which absorbs AC from electronic equipment and generates an RF field. Similarly, like any wireless communication system, mobile communication is also dependent on GSM antennas. GSM services are in constant need of custom antenna designers to help them keep up with customer demand and to introduce new innovations and functions to the marketplace.
Technavios analysts forecast the global GSM antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global GSM antenna market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global GSM Antenna Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Comba Telecom
KATHREIN-Werke
Laird
Other prominent vendors
Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)
Communication Components
Cobham Wireless
CommScope
Bird Technologies
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
ZTE
Market driver
Increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Saturation of cell sites in developed countries
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Adoption of massive MIMO
Market trend

Adoption of massive MIMO
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
2G Market size and forecast 2016-2021
2G/3G Market size and forecast 2016-2021
3G Market size and forecast 2016-2021
LTE Market size and forecast 2016-2021
5G Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
