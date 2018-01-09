The UK based leading supplier, Working Wear Ltd, has launched their new collection of quality waterproof jackets as workwears. They are offering the jackets with adjustable cuffs and shaped fit for both men and women.

The company elaborated on the details of the jackets. They sport dual zipped hand warmers in lower pockets along with two lower cargo pockets.

Striving to offer the best waterproof jacket to the customers, these products have been designed with back vents to ensure easy ventilation. Their 150g to 100% nylon PVC coated material makes the product extremely durable as well as comfortable in every aspect.

The company is also offering rain jackets for kids of age group 5 to 14.

This newest addition to the apparel section has products with varied colours. Jackets for adults also come in different sizes to fit every body. Each product has a different specification and can be used for multiple purposes.

The marketing head of the company said, “We value our customers and thus, are also offering the best waterproof jacket with thermo-guard installation at such an affordable range.”

According to the sales head, the ordered jackets will be delivered within a few days’ span and clients will also be able to enjoy five easy ways of payment and added volume order discounts.