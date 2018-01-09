The detailed report of Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2017-2025.

The analysts at QY Research Groups provide clients with the latest information about the intricate details of the market with respect to leading regions, players, products and applications.

Get the sample of this study at https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/692512

The Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Residential

Commercial

The leading players in the market are

Armstrong Flooring

DuPont

Karndean

Forbo

Universal Building Products

Mohawk

Mannington Mills

Kraus Flooring

Gerflor

Milliken & Company

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Single Layer

Multilayer

The market covers the following regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Avail the best price at https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/692512

Table of Contents

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Research Report 2018

1 Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vinyl Composition Flooring

1.2 Vinyl Composition Flooring Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Single Layer

1.2.4 Multilayer

1.3 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vinyl Composition Flooring Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vinyl Composition Flooring (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinyl Composition Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on Global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- sales@qyresearchgroups.com

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com