Global Tool Holders Market to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Reasons for buying this Report,

The report 'Global Tool Holders Market' represents major understandings of the market segments based on primary and secondary research. Tool Holders Market 2018 Conjecture to 2025 gives data on valuing, market examination, product offerings, forecasting, and major market player profiles for key industry members.

This report provides in depth study,

The major market players competing in this market are as follows:

OTTO BILZ

POKOLM

Ningbo Derek Tools Co., Ltd

FAHRION

ETP

Chumpower Machinery

BIG DAISHOWA

Briney

Coventry Toolholders

D’Andrea

IMS

ISCAR Tools

NT Tool

Rego-Fix

MAPAL

heimatec

EMUGE FRANKEN

KELCH

Mikros

Widia Manchester

On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of Product, the report can be divided into six types:

HSK

ISO

VDI

ER

SK

Others

On the basis of Application, the report can be split into four types:

Tapping

Milling Machine

Drilling Machine

Others

Table of Contents –

1 Tool Holders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tool Holders

1.2 Tool Holders Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Tool Holders Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Tool Holders Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 HSK

1.2.4 ISO

1.2.5 VDI

1.2.6 ER

1.2.7 SK

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Tool Holders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tool Holders Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Tapping

1.3.3 Milling Machine

1.3.4 Drilling Machine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Tool Holders Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Tool Holders Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Tool Holders (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Tool Holders Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Tool Holders Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

