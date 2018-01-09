Production and manufacturing of building materials, systems and components can be polluting, costly and thermally inefficient. Pholaco has been defying all the odds and negative views regarding this area through their bespoke, energy efficient and cost-effective products. The company draws its name from the isiXhosa language where “phola” means “cool”. With almost a decade of experience in this sector of business, they have become a leading name for the kinds of products they provide to their customers.

Green Building Solutions

Pholaco’s Green building solution is an environment-friendly initiative to produce energy efficient products that conform to South African energy efficiency code in the field of building materials and components production.

The following solutions belong to this area:

Thermal Panel Construction

Light-weight steel frame construction

Cellulose light-weight cement construction

Light-weight steel frame suspended floors

Products and Manufacturing

All products that come along with the associated services are certified, licensed and checked for manufacturing defects. Let us consider the array of products that they deal with:

Foundation Slabs

Envelope wall solutions

Internal wall solutions

Ceiling solutions

Roof solutions

Gutter solutions

Window and door solutions

Fire retardant solutions

Building kits

Hard steel fabrication

The other area where Pholaco provides tough competition to its rivals is the manufacturing of certain products. They are:

Off-site construction plant

EPS Laminating Plant

Roll Former manufacturing

Building equipment

Eco-friendly Expanded polystyrene

Services

The vast assortments of services that Pholaco provides are:

Provide consultation and engineering of building system from scratch to completion

They provide design detailing

They offer diagrammatic technical detailing and a building method statement

They supply building materials, distribute the materials and manage building projects

They design, manufacture and provide maintenance of roll formers

They excel in manufacturing building components and training of building systems

They deal with sales and marketing of manufacturing equipment

Building quantity estimation, surveying and presentation of case studies for alternative building technologies are some extra services

They also provide feasibility study of equipment

To know more about the institution, please log on to http://www.pholacogroup.co.za

Contact:

Neil Hare Rd, Atlantis Industrial

Cape Town, 7349, South Africa

Tel: 021 5772601

Fax: 086 563 4052

Email: ask@pholaco.com