Production and manufacturing of building materials, systems and components can be polluting, costly and thermally inefficient. Pholaco has been defying all the odds and negative views regarding this area through their bespoke, energy efficient and cost-effective products. The company draws its name from the isiXhosa language where “phola” means “cool”. With almost a decade of experience in this sector of business, they have become a leading name for the kinds of products they provide to their customers.
Green Building Solutions
Pholaco’s Green building solution is an environment-friendly initiative to produce energy efficient products that conform to South African energy efficiency code in the field of building materials and components production.
The following solutions belong to this area:
- Thermal Panel Construction
- Light-weight steel frame construction
- Cellulose light-weight cement construction
- Light-weight steel frame suspended floors
Products and Manufacturing
All products that come along with the associated services are certified, licensed and checked for manufacturing defects. Let us consider the array of products that they deal with:
- Foundation Slabs
- Envelope wall solutions
- Internal wall solutions
- Ceiling solutions
- Roof solutions
- Gutter solutions
- Window and door solutions
- Fire retardant solutions
- Building kits
- Hard steel fabrication
The other area where Pholaco provides tough competition to its rivals is the manufacturing of certain products. They are:
- Off-site construction plant
- EPS Laminating Plant
- Roll Former manufacturing
- Building equipment
- Eco-friendly Expanded polystyrene
Services
The vast assortments of services that Pholaco provides are:
- Provide consultation and engineering of building system from scratch to completion
- They provide design detailing
- They offer diagrammatic technical detailing and a building method statement
- They supply building materials, distribute the materials and manage building projects
- They design, manufacture and provide maintenance of roll formers
- They excel in manufacturing building components and training of building systems
- They deal with sales and marketing of manufacturing equipment
- Building quantity estimation, surveying and presentation of case studies for alternative building technologies are some extra services
- They also provide feasibility study of equipment
To know more about the institution, please log on to http://www.pholacogroup.co.za
Contact:
Neil Hare Rd, Atlantis Industrial
Cape Town, 7349, South Africa
Tel: 021 5772601
Fax: 086 563 4052
Email: ask@pholaco.com
