Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) January 9, 2018 – The Alert Program® was founded to help people of all ages understand the importance of self-regulation in their day-to-day lives, offering AOTA approved continuing education courses to help people understand how to be alert, attentive, and focused.

When asked about their service, Sherry Shellenberger, co-founder of The Alert Program® stated, “we’ve dedicated our lives to teaching people of all ages the importance of self-regulation,”

Continuing on to say, “we’re proud of our numerous groundbreaking products; including books, games, and songs. After decades of full-time international live trainings, we now offer a one-of-a kind online course. We were honored to receive the American Occupational Therapy Association’s ‘Excellence in Intervention Development and Dissemination’ award for outstanding contributions to our field.”

Their AOTA approved online courses are intended for everyone especially parents but also a variety of professionals, including OTs, COTA’s, PTs, PTA’s, SLPs, teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers and counselors.

The self-regulation program online course starts January 30, 2018 and ends on March 2, 2018. Register by January 23 to receive discounted early registration rate and to ensure “Bag of Brain Breaks” arrive in time.

Sherry also added, “you watch these amazing HD videos anytime January 30 through March 2, 2018. To keep you alert for learning, you’ll receive a book, handout packet, and sensory strategies in the mail prior to the course. Learn, laugh and re-energize your ‘engine’ as you watch the authors ‘in action’ with these entertaining, yet informative video modules.”

MarySue and Sherry have lectured extensively across the country and internationally for over 20 years. They have published outstanding books, songs, and games relating to self-regulation.

About The Alert Program®:

